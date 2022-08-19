United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Friday visited the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odesa, one of the three sea ports being used to export grain under a UN-backed deal.
"It is very sad to see how the great capacity of this great port is not fully utilized. I am sad because the potential that this port, this city has for your country, for your region is not being realized,” said Guterres, as cited by the Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne.
He added: “I hope that I can come back soon and see that all the terminals are busy and that the city is full of life."
