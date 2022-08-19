UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to journalists at the end of his visit to the Odesa grain port, where in the background Comoros-flagged cargo vessel Kubrosli Y moors, in Odesa, Ukraine, 19 August 2022. EFE/EPA/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA

A general view at grain silos while UN Secretary-General Guterres (not pictured) visits to the Odesa grain port, in Odesa, Ukraine, 19 August 2022. EFE/EPA/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Friday visited the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odesa, one of the three sea ports being used to export grain under a UN-backed deal.

"It is very sad to see how the great capacity of this great port is not fully utilized. I am sad because the potential that this port, this city has for your country, for your region is not being realized,” said Guterres, as cited by the Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne.

He added: “I hope that I can come back soon and see that all the terminals are busy and that the city is full of life."

(...)