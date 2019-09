US President Donald J. Trump speaks during the general debate of the 74th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

US President Donald J Trump waits after addressing the general debate of the 74th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres (R) speaks during the general debate of the 74th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres (C) speaks during the general debate of the 74th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during the general debate of the 74th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

The United Nations secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, on Tuesday warned leaders against the polarization of the world between China and the United States.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, the former Portuguese prime minister said: "There is a new risk looming on the horizon."