Abubacarr Tambadou (4-L front, seated), minister of justice of The Gambia, and Aung San Suu Kyi (C, standing), Myanmar State Counselor, on the second day before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Peace Palace, The Hague, The Netherlands, 11 December 2019. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL

A man holds an image of Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally in Yangon, Myanmar, 10 December 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Hundreds of Rohingya refugees enter Bangladesh from Budichong, Myanmar through the Palongkhali border in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 09 October 2017, after crossing the Naf river. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Abubacarr Tambadou, minister of justice of the Gambia (R) shakes hands with a representative of the Rohingya community prior to the ruling of the International Court of Justice in the lawsuit filed by The Gambia against Myanmar, in The Hague, The Netherlands, 23 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Kyaw Tint Swe (C), Union Minister of Myanmar looks on during the ruling of the International Court of Justice in the lawsuit filed by The Gambia against Myanmar, in The Hague, The Netherlands, 23 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

President of the International Court of Justice, Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf (C), ruled in the lawsuit filed by The Gambia against Myanmar, during a court session in The Hague, The Netherlands, 23 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

The International Court of Justice on Thursday ordered Myanmar to take provisional measures to protect its Rohingya ethnic minority from acts of genocide.

Judges unanimously pronounced in favor of The Gambia, which accused Myanmar of committing genocidal acts against the Rohingya minority in Rhakine state and requested the top United Nations court enforce provisional measures to ensure Myanmar complies with the 1948 Genocide Convention, which it signed in 1956. EFE-EPA