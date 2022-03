Ukrainians demonstrate during the verdict in a case about war in Ukraine, in the Hague, Netherlands, 16 march 2022.EFE/EPA/PHIL NIJHUIS

A screen shows the proceedings during the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict in case about the war in Ukraine, in the Hague, Netherlands, 16 March 2022. EFE/EPA/PHIL NIJHUIS

Ukrainians demonstrate during the verdict in a case about war in Ukraine, in the Hague, Netherlands, 16 March 2022. EFE/EPA/PHIL NIJHUIS

The United Nations International Court of Justice at the Hague on Wednesday ordered Russia to immediately end its military operations in Ukraine in a verdict that was welcomed by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenksyy.

The court ruled with 13 votes to two to issue a provisional order demanding: “The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the military operations that it commenced on 24 February 2022 in the territory of Ukraine.”

