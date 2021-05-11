Israeli police inspect a residential complex that was damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in the city of Ashkelon, Israel, 11 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

UN denounces Israel’s use of force as 5,000 reserve soldiers called up

Israel has unnecessarily and disproportionately used force against Palestinians protesting the possible eviction of Palestinian families from an East Jerusalem neighborhood, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday amid an uptick of deadly violence in the region.

“Israeli Security Forces must allow and ensure the exercise of the right to freedoms of expression, association and assembly,” the spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Rupert Colville, said in a statement.

“No force should be used against those exercising their rights peacefully. When use of force is necessary, it should comply fully with international human rights standards. This includes the prohibition of unnecessary or disproportionate use of force,” he added.

“This has not been the case in the past days,” he continued.

The European Commission, meanwhile, called for the immediate de-escalation of the situation and condemned the rocket from Gaza on Israel.

Israel’s defense minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday approved the mobilization of 5,000 reserve soldiers to face the mounting tension with militants in the Gaza Strip.

From the early hours of Monday, the Islamist Hamas group's armed wing, the Qasam Brigades, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired a barrage of over 250 rockets into Israel.