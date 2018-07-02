Yemeni government forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition take positions during an attack on the port city of Al Hodeidah, on the outskirts of Hodeidah, Yemen, June 27, 2018. EFE-EPA (FILE)/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

A member of Yemeni government forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition takes position during an attack on the port city of Al Hodeidah, on the outskirts of Hodeidah, Yemen, June 27, 2018.EFE- EPA (FILE)/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths (L) talks with a Houthi representative during a meeting prior to his departure at Sana'a International Airport after four-day talks with Houthi representatives, in Sana'a, Yemen, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /YAHYA ARHAB

The United Nations special envoy to Yemen on Monday returned to Sana'a to try and convince Houthi rebels to withdraw from the port of Al Hudeiyah which, since June 13th, has been subject to a Saudi-backed Yemeni government offensive, a diplomatic source told EFE.

UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths will meet Mahdi Mohammed Hussein Al-Mashat, president of the Supreme Political Council, the Houthi rebel's top political executive branch in Sana'a, and Abdelaziz Saleh bin Habtoor, president of Yemen's rebel government, according to EFE's diplomatic source who wished to remain anonymous.

UN envoy Griffiths will put on the negotiation table the latest position of Yemen's internationally-recognized president, Abdo Rabu Mansur Hadi, who demands Houthis withdraw from Al Hudeiyah, Yemen's largest seaport facing the Red Sea.

Griffiths did not make any statements on his arrival to Sana'a

Griffiths recently held a series of meetings with president Hadi in Aden (Southern Yemen), the provisional capital of the internationally backed Yemeni government.

According to the UN envoy, the Houthis proposed remaining in Al Hudeiyah port and hand over the port to the UN "as soon as both sides reached an agreement."

However, Hadi stressed the UN cannot control the strategic port as long as Iranian-backed Shia Houthis remain in the city, which they control since 2014.

On June 19th UN envoy Griffiths visited Sana'a on a three-day visit and met with Houthi representatives but left without an agreement.

On Sunday, the United Arab Emirates (UAE,) one of the Saudi-coalition members backing Yemen's official regime, announced it was halting its participation in the current Arab-coalition offensive, to give the UN a chance to talk with the parts in conflict and reach an agreement that may avoid taking the city of Al Hudeiyah by force.

Currently, the Saudi-coalition forces control the airport in the outskirts (South) of the city.

Yemen has been dragged into a civil war since the end of 2014 after Houthi rebels conquered Sana'a and Yemen's Northern and Western regions.

The conflict deepened after the Arab-coalition intervened militarily in Mar. 2015.