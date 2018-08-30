Volunteers of White Helmets search for survivors after an explosion in the city of Idlib, Syria, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED BADRA

The United Nations special envoy to Syria on Thursday warned against the potential use of chemical weapons in a looming battle for the last armed opposition stronghold in Syria and urged for involved parties to create humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to temporarily seek shelter in neighboring provinces.

Staffan de Mistura called a press conference at short notice to update media on the situation in Idlib, an area of northern Syria home to close to three million people, the majority of whom are civilians, that is set to be the next major theater of conflict in the war-torn nation as the government of Bashar al-Assad looks to retake the final pockets from militias including the al-Qaida-linked al-Nusra Front.

"The issue of avoiding the potential use of chemical weapons is, indeed, crucial," the Swedish diplomat told reporters in Geneva. "We all are aware that both the government and al-Nusra have the capability to produce weaponized chlorine," he added.

He said it was vital that humanitarian corridors be created in order to let civilians escape the conflict and temporarily reside in neighboring zones, although that would require the participation of Assad's forces and the UN.

According to Mistura, Idlib has an extremely high number of foreign fighters, especially those pertaining to the hard-line Islamist al-Nusra Front.

The province, which backs onto Turkey to the north, has in recent years been used as a depository for opposition militiamen and their families evacuated from other battle zones like Aleppo and Douma.