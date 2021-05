A person shows a placard depictin Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and a slogan 'walking corpse' during a in a manifestation of solidarity with Belarusian opposition journalist Roman Protasevich at the European Commission Representation in Warsaw, Poland, 24 May 2021. EFE/EPA/WOJCIECH OLKUSNIK POLAND OUT

A woman holds a portrait of opposition journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega during a protest of solidarity with Roman Protasevic at the Belarusian embassy in Riga, Latvia, 25 May 2021. EFE/EPA/TOMS KALNINS

The United Nations on Tuesday said it feared for the safety of opposition blogger Roman Protasevich after he was “abducted” from a commercial plane ordered to make an emergency landing in Minsk and later made to confess to his crimes in footage broadcast on state TV.

In a statement, the spokesman for the UN’s human rights commissioner (OHCHR) Rupert Colville said Protasevich appeared to have bruising on his face and that his televised confession was likely forced.EFE

