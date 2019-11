Steam billows from cooling towers of a power plant operating for the city's power and heating in Beijing, China, 25 November 2015. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

The world must increase its efforts on reducing greenhouse gas emissions fivefold to stop temperatures climbing 3C by the end of the century, the United Nations warned Tuesday ahead of the COP25 summit.

In its annual Emission Gap Report, the UN Environment Programme said the average global temperature could rise 3.2C even if countries fulfill their current commitments to the Paris Agreement on climate change, which seeks to limit the increase to under 1.5C above preindustrial levels.