US President Donald Trump (C) sits after addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, on 24 September 2019, the day that the Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives launched impeachment proceedings against him. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

Climate change, tensions with Iran and the crisis in Venezuela were some of the topics discussed during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York this past week, although the proceedings were marked from the very start by the opening of impeachment proceedings against the host country's president, Donald Trump.

The UN on Monday concluded a week of top-level meetings that brought a significant number of world leaders to New York over the past week to discuss and defend their particular views of the world scene.