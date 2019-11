Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), adjusts a placard identifying his name, prior to a press conference about the annual report by WMO on atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide and other major greenhouse gases, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 25 November 2019. EFE/EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Smoke rises from chimneys of the gas boiler house as the temperature dropped to minus 10 degrees Celsius in Moscow, Russia, 22 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), informs the media about the annual report by WMO on atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide and other major greenhouse gases, during a press conference, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 25 November 2019. EFE/EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Greenhouse gases in the atmosphere reached record levels in 2018 despite international pledges to tackle the causes of climate change, the World Meteorological Organization said in a report Monday.

In its annual report published just before the COP25 summit in Madrid, the United Nations agency said the Carbon Dioxide levels reached 407.8 parts per million, up from 405.5ppm the previous years, which represents a 0.56 percent jump.