A Kenyan woman (L), wears a non woven fabric bag as a protective mask as she washes her hands with soap and water at a road side after water tanks and soaps where distributed by Ghetto Foundation, a non-governmental organization in Mathare slums, one of the most densely populated slums in Nairobi, Kenya, 08 April 2020. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Kashmiri people look at medical staff collecting information in a residential area which is declared as a red zone by the authorities in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 09 April 2020. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian people look outside their house at Jahangirpuri B Block, which has been identified as a COVID-19 disease hot spot, in New Delhi, India 09 April 2020. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

The world will be less free and more unequal after the coronavirus pandemic is over if appropriate action is not taken by governments, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Thursday.

At the first ever virtual UN Human Rights Council, Michelle Bachelet said she was concerned by some governments removing or reducing fundamental human rights and the lack of protection being afforded to the world’s poorest people. EFE

abc/ks