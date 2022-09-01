International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team departs from a hotel in Kyiv as they are expected to visit the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine, 31 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

The team of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency on Thursday arrived at the besieged Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, a spokesman for the United Nations organization told Efe.

Ukraine’s nuclear energy firm Energoatom also confirmed the arrival of the mission led by IAEA’s director general Rafael Grossi.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which sits on the southern bank of the Dnieper river, is occupied by Russian forces but operated by Ukrainian technicians. The ongoing conflict in the region following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, sounded international alarm over a possible nuclear disaster.

Before making the last leg of the journey, Grossi spoke with reporters in the city of Zaporizhzhia, close to the front lines in southern Ukraine and roughly 120 kilometers (74.5 miles) from the nuclear plant.

(...)