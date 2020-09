A person passes by flags outside of the General Assembly hall at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 21 September 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

The secretary-general of the United Nations on Tuesday urged world leaders to drop populism and nationalism and confront the Covid-19 crisis with a scientific approach.

Antonio Guterres opened proceedings at the high-level stage of the UN general debate ahead of addresses from world leaders. EFE-EPA

