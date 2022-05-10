The United Nations fears thousands of civilians died in Mariupol while Russian forces besieged the port city, the organization said Tuesday.
The UN Human Rights office has estimated that at least 3,381 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.
“The actual figures are higher and we are working to corroborate every single incident,” head of UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said at a press conference in Geneva Tuesday.
Bogner said that she and her team visited 14 towns in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions that were occupied by the Russian Armed Force.
