Mariupol (Ukraine), 07/05/2022.- Smoke rises over Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, 07 May 2022. According to the Interdepartmental Coordinating Headquarters of the Russian Federation for Humanitarian Response, 51 civilians, including 11 children, were evacuated from the Azovstal plant between 05 and 07 May. On 24 February, Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country. According to data released by the United Nations High Commission for the Refugees (UNHCR) on 05 May, over 5.7 million refugees have fled Ukraine seeking safety, protection and assistance in neighboring countries. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO GUERRA

Military medics prepare a wounded Ukrainian soldier for transport to a hospital, at a frontline field hospital near Popasna, Lugansk region, eastern Ukraine. EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

group of civilians evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on May 7. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO GUERRA

Children who were evacuated from Azovstal, play in the temporary accommodation center in Bezimenoye village near Mariupol, Ukraine, 07 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO GUERRA

Local children walk on the street in downtown Mariupol, Ukraine, 09 May 2022, during Victory Day. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO GUERRA

The United Nations fears thousands of civilians died in Mariupol while Russian forces besieged the port city, the organization said Tuesday.

The UN Human Rights office has estimated that at least 3,381 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

“The actual figures are higher and we are working to corroborate every single incident,” head of UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said at a press conference in Geneva Tuesday.

Bogner said that she and her team visited 14 towns in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions that were occupied by the Russian Armed Force.

