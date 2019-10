Demonstrators protest against the government of President Sebastian Pinera, in Santiago, Chile, 24 October 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA

A woman holds a sign that reads 'Pinera, I hate you!' as people demonstrate against President Sebastian Pinera's Government for the seventh consecutive day, in Santiago, Chile, 24 October 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO VALDES

Demonstrators protest against the government of President Sebastian Pinera, in Santiago, Chile, 24 October 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA

A demonstrators holds a Chilean flag in front of a barricade in flames during a new day of protests at Plaza Italia, in Santiago, Chile, 24 October 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR

A UN mission will travel to Chile next week to investigate possible human rights violations in deadly protests that have swept the nation in recent days.

The team of three experts will arrive to the capital Santiago on Monday and stay until 22 November, the United Nations has said. EFE-EPA