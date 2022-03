Ukrainian refugees and Moldovan citizens protest against the war in Ukraine in front of Russian Embassy in Chisinau, Moldova, 27 March 2022. EFE/EPA/DUMITRU DORU

Some 3.86 million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia launched its invasion over a month ago, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said Monday.

Poland has received the majority of refugees with around 2.3 million Ukrainians seeking refuge in the neighboring country, followed by Romania, which has taken in 600,000. EFE

