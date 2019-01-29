Agnes Callamard (R), UN special rapporteur on executions, stands behind of the barriers in front of of the Saudi Consulate as she tried to get inside but was not allowed in, in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/CEMAL YURTTAS

A United Nations human rights expert who is investigating the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said Tuesday her team was waiting for permission to enter the Saudi consulate building in Istanbul.

Agnès Callamard, accompanied by British lawyer Helena Kennedy and forensic professor Duarte Nuno Vieira from the University of Coimbra, arrived in Ankara on Monday, where she met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul.

Speaking outside the Saudi consulate building Tuesday, Callamard told reporters the UN team's request to enter the consulate came late and Saudi authorities needed more time to process it.

Images released via Epa showed Callamard standing in the street outside the consulate building.

Callamard's week-long visit came almost four months after Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he had gone to pick up paperwork he needed for his marriage.

According to a UN statement released last week, Callamard was set to "assess the steps taken by governments to address and respond to the killing, and the nature and extent of States' and individuals responsibilities for the killing."

"The inquiry will also seek to identify ways by which States can strengthen fulfillment of their international commitments to protect the right to life, prevent violations and ensure accountability," Callamard said, according to the UN statement.

The Turkish government has criticized the Saudi authorities for the slow pace of investigations and on more than one occasion called for an international probe into the case.

Last week, Cavusoglu said it was time to open a UN-led investigation, adding that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had ordered the relevant preparations.

The expert is expected to present the team's findings at a session of the UN Human Rights Council in June.

Saudi officials initially denied Khashoggi's death at the consulate but later acknowledged he had been killed when a fight broke out.

Saudi Arabia has said Khashoggi was killed in a "rogue operation" and put 11 defendants, all of whom are Saudi nationals, on trial earlier in the month.

Saudi prosecutors said they were seeking the death penalty for five of the suspects.

Khashoggi had been a columnist for the Washington Post since 2017 after he left Saudi Arabia and was openly critical of his country's monarchy.

The Post in an October statement condemned Khashoggi's killing, with its editorial page editor Fred Hiatt saying that, if true, the murder of Khashoggi is "a monstrous and unfathomable act."

Hiatt went on to state that Khashoggi was a "committed, courageous journalist."

Khashoggi's disappearance sparked an outcry from the international community, drawing condemnation from organizations and world leaders.