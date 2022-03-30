Ivan Ovna with his wife Natalia who escaped from Sievierodonetsk by a humanitarian aid bus, arrive to a refugee center in the Baptist Church in Dnipro, Ukraine, 28 March 2022. EFE/EPA/NUNO VEIGA

Ukrainian refugees flee from the city of Irpin as they arrive through a safe corridor into Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 26 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The United Nations said Wednesday over 4 million refugees, mostly women, children and older people, have fled from Ukraine since Russia invaded as the chief of the UN’s refugee agency arrived in the country for crunch talks on the mass displacement the conflict has triggered.

“Refugees from Ukraine are now 4 million, five weeks after the start of the Russian attack,” Filippo Grande, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said on his official Twitter account.

“I have just arrived in Ukraine. In Lviv I will discuss with the authorities, the UN and other partners ways to increase our support to people affected and displaced by this senseless war,” he added.

(...)