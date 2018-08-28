Charles Garraway, member of the Group of Eminent Experts on Yemen, informs the media on the publication of its report on the establishment of facts and circumstances surrounding alleged violations and abuses committed by all parties to the conflict in Yemen, during a press conference, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva,, Switzerland, Aug 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Kamel Jendoubi, Chairperson of the Group of Eminent Experts on Yemen, informs the media on the publication of its report on the establishment of facts and circumstances surrounding alleged violations and abuses committed by all parties to the conflict in Yemen, during a press conference, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva,, Switzerland, Aug 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

United Nations experts Tuesday pointed to possible war crimes in Yemen by pro-government forces and Houthi rebels in areas under their control, including Sana'a and Al Hudaydah, but also blamed and criticized the Saudi-led military coalition.

The Group of Regional and International Eminent Experts on Yemen, created by the UN Human Rights Council in 2017, stated in a report released Tuesday that both sides and the Arab coalition have violated international laws that may amount to war crimes.

The experts have investigated rapes and abuses committed in Yemen since September 2014, when Houthi rebels took Sana'a and provinces in the north and west of the country and expelled the government from the capital.

The conflict escalated in March 2015 with the intervention of the Arab coalition, supported by the United States.

"The experts say individuals in the Government of Yemen and the coalition, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and in the de facto authorities have committed acts that may, subject to determination by an independent and competent court, amount to international crimes," the report said.

It added that the Arab coalition's air strikes have caused the majority of civilian deaths as a direct consequence of the bombing of "residential areas, markets, funerals, weddings, detention facilities, civilian boats and even medical facilities."

According to the UN Office for Human Rights, since March 2015 6,660 civilians have died in the war and 10,563 have been wounded, although the real figure may be significantly higher, the experts said.

Pro-government forces and the coalition may also have committed war crimes for having resorted to "cruel treatment and torture, outrages upon personal dignity, rape and conscripting or enlisting children under the age of 15 or using them to participate actively in hostilities."

The experts noted that there has been repeated information on the use of children as young as 8 years old on both sides of the conflict.

The Group also blamed the government and its members for arbitrary detentions, illegal deprivation of the right to life, forced disappearances and violations of freedom of expression and economic, social and cultural rights.

On the side of the de facto authorities - the Houthi rebels - there may have also been war crimes, the group of experts said.

In addition, the rebels have committed serious restrictions on freedom of expression and religion, the experts added.