Ukrainians cook food for territorial defense members in their camp near one of blockposts in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 06 March 2022.EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine shows a fire in a building of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) after shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 02 March 2022. EFE/EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT

The United Nations Human Rights Council recorded on Sunday 1,123 civilian casualties in Ukraine since Russian troops launched a full-scale invasion 11 days ago, even though it says the figure is likely to be “considerably higher”.

“OHCHR believes that the real figures are considerably higher, especially in Government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration,” it said in a statement. EFE

is/mp