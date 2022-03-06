The United Nations Human Rights Council recorded on Sunday 1,123 civilian casualties in Ukraine since Russian troops launched a full-scale invasion 11 days ago, even though it says the figure is likely to be “considerably higher”.
“OHCHR believes that the real figures are considerably higher, especially in Government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration,” it said in a statement. EFE
is/mp