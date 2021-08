Pakistani soldiers check documents of people before crossing into Afghanistan at Chaman border point, in Pakistan, 27 August 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

People cross into Afghanistan at Chaman border point, in Pakistan, 27 August 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

UN refugee agency urges Pakistan to open borders for Afghans in distress

The United Nations refugee agency Friday urged Pakistan to open its borders for refugees fleeing Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

“We call upon the government to open its border for vulnerable Afghans whose life is at risk in Afghanistan,” the UNHCR spokesperson Qaiser Khan Afridi told EFE.EFE

aa-jlr/ssk