UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has warned of “greater suffering, instability, and displacement” in Afghanistan as he concluded a three-day visit to the country on tenterhooks since the Islamist Taliban seized power in Kabul last month.

At the end of his Afghan tour, Grandi appealed for urgent and sustained support for people in the country and for refugees who have fled abroad, the UN Refugee Agency said in a statement.

“The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains desperate,” said Grandi.

The UN agency noted that before the events that unfolded over the past few weeks, more than 18 million Afghans required urgent humanitarian assistance.

Over 3.5 million have fled from their homes and remain inside the country, including some 630,000 uprooted this year.

