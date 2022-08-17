Dhaka, Aug 17 (EFE)- The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday urged Bangladesh to acknowledge human rights issues and open a credible investigation into allegations of human rights abuses including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killing and torture.
"Acknowledging the challenges is always the first step to overcoming them," Bachelet said in a press conference as she wrapped up her four-day visit to the country.
Bachelet arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday and held a series of meetings with ministers, human rights defenders, NGO workers, and government officials.
