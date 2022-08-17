United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet (C) addresses the media in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 17 August 2022. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet addresses the media in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 17 August 2022. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Dhaka, Aug 17 (EFE)- The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday urged Bangladesh to acknowledge human rights issues and open a credible investigation into allegations of human rights abuses including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killing and torture.

"Acknowledging the challenges is always the first step to overcoming them," Bachelet said in a press conference as she wrapped up her four-day visit to the country.

Bachelet arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday and held a series of meetings with ministers, human rights defenders, NGO workers, and government officials.

(...)