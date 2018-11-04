A member of the Yemeni government forces flashes a victory sign during battles between Yemeni government forces and Houthi rebels in the port city of Al-Hudaydah, Yemen, on Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Najeeb Almahboobi

UNICEF's regional director for the Middle East and North Africa said Sunday that the war in Yemen had turned the entire country into "a living hell for children."

Geert Cappelaere spoke in a press conference about the man-made humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen, where pre-famine conditions threaten 14 million people, or half the country's population, according to UN estimates.

"Yemen, colleagues, is today a living hell for children. A living hell not for 50-60 percent of children. It is a living hell for every single boy and girl in Yemen," Cappelaere said in Amman, Jordan, after his recent trip to Yemen.

"I visited Hodedia port. The port is a lifeline for 70-80 percent of the Yemeni population. It is only through Hodeida port that commercial and humanitarian supplies arrive, enabling us to deliver assistance in the northern part of the country," the UNICEF regional director said.

Since Saturday, the fighting has intensified around Hodeida, which is held by the Houthi rebel forces that also control the capital, Sana'a.

Forces loyal to the Aden-based government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have surrounded neighborhoods in the eastern part of Hodeida, residents told EFE on Sunday.

Yemenis from the July 7 neighborhood said hundreds of people had started fleeing their homes as the neighborhood was under bombardment, adding that residents of nearby areas were also fleeing the city to the south.

More than 50 Houthi rebels and 17 pro-government fighters have been killed in clashes, state television reported Sunday, but it was unclear when the deaths occurred.

The war returned to the global spotlight last week when US media published a photo of an emaciated Yemeni girl named Amal, whose death on Nov. 1 was referenced by the UNICEF regional director.

"There is not one Amal - there are many thousands of 'Amals,'" Cappelaere said.

The Saudi-led offensive to capture Hodeida began in June, but it stopped for several weeks to give an opportunity to UN-mediated peace negotiations, which failed to get off the ground, after which the fighting resumed in September.

Yemen has been locked in a political and military crisis since the popular regional uprisings of 2011, with the Houthis taking control of Sana'a in September 2014, leading Saudi Arabia to launch a war against the rebel group in 2015 with the support of the United States, the United Kingdom and France.

UK media reported in October that 56,000 civilians and combatants had been killed since January 2016, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, a figure that does not include 2015.