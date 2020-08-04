People gather for a protest and march, part of a nationwide movement organized by teachers, students, and parents, against plans to reopen schools in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, in New York, New York, USA, 03 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

People gather for a protest and march, part of a nationwide movement organized by teachers, students, and parents, against plans to reopen schools in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, in New York, New York, USA, 03 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

People gather for a protest and march, part of a nationwide movement organized by teachers, students, and parents, against plans to reopen schools in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, in New York, New York, USA, 03 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

The United Nations on Monday called on all countries to prioritize reopening their schools as soon as they have local transmission of the coronavirus under control, warning that prolonged closures could led to a "generational catastrophe."

"We are at a defining moment for the world's children and young people. The decisions that government and partners take now will have lasting impact on hundreds of millions of young people and on the development prospects of countries for decades to come," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a video message.EFE-EPA

mvs/pd/lds