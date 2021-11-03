Geneva (Switzerland), 03/11/2021.- Maarit Kohonen Sheriff, Chief, Africa Branch, speaks to the media about the Tigray, joint investigation into alleged violations of international human rights, humanitarian and refugee law committed by all parties to the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia report by the UN Human Rights Office and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, during a press conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 03 November 2021. (Etiopía, Suiza, Ginebra) EFE/EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Geneva (Switzerland), 03/11/2021.- Maarit Kohonen Sheriff, left, Chief, Africa Branch, Michelle Bachelet, center, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and Francoise Mianda, right, Section Chief, East and Southern Africa, speak to the media about the Tigray, joint investigation into alleged violations of international human rights, humanitarian and refugee law committed by all parties to the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia report by the UN Human Rights Office and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, during a press conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 03 November 2021. (Etiopía, Suiza, Ginebra) EFE/EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Geneva (Switzerland), 03/11/2021.- UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet speaks to the media about the Tigray, joint investigation into alleged violations of international human rights, humanitarian and refugee law committed by all parties to the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia report by the UN Human Rights Office and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, during a press conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 03 November 2021. (Etiopía, Suiza, Ginebra) EFE/EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Wednesday appealed for an end to hostilities in the Tigray conflict in Ethiopia, where “all parties” have committed war crimes and human rights violations.

A UN investigation has found that the belligerents in the Tigray conflict — namely the Ethiopian and Eritrean government forces as well as rebel Tigrayan forces — are committing “horrific violations and abuses” of international human rights, humanitarian and refugee law.

“Nobody is winning this reckless war which is engulfing increasing parts of the country. Every day more people are suffering and dying,” UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

The investigation led by Michelle Bachelet, and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission covers the period from Nov. 3, 2020, when the conflict broke out in the northern region of Tigray, until the end of June, when a unilateral ceasefire was declared by the Ethiopian government.

(...)