The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Wednesday appealed for an end to hostilities in the Tigray conflict in Ethiopia, where “all parties” have committed war crimes and human rights violations.
A UN investigation has found that the belligerents in the Tigray conflict — namely the Ethiopian and Eritrean government forces as well as rebel Tigrayan forces — are committing “horrific violations and abuses” of international human rights, humanitarian and refugee law.
“Nobody is winning this reckless war which is engulfing increasing parts of the country. Every day more people are suffering and dying,” UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.
The investigation led by Michelle Bachelet, and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission covers the period from Nov. 3, 2020, when the conflict broke out in the northern region of Tigray, until the end of June, when a unilateral ceasefire was declared by the Ethiopian government.
