The UN asks to support poor countries in the face of the triple crisis created by the war

The impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the food, energy and financial markets has unleashed a "three-dimensional crisis" that is hitting poor countries hard and which requires an urgent response, the United Nations warned on Wednesday.

According to the international organization, up to 1.7 billion people - a third of whom live in poverty - are right now very much impacted by the problems that Moscow's invasion of its neighbor has created in these three areas.

The situation comes during a period that was already particularly delicate, given that many of the countries with fewer resources are still very exposed to the coronavirus and are having enormous difficulties in recovering from the pandemic.