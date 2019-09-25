Sea levels could rise by a meter and force millions of people to migrate by 2100 if current trends in climate change continue unabated, according to a United Nations report Wednesday.
The stark conclusions from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said sea level rises of between 30 and 60 centimeters (12 - 23 inches) will occur whether or not climate change levels are curbed and the global temperature is limited to 2C (35.6F) above preindustrial levels — a target widely accepted in the international community.