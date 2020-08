A photograph taken with a drone shows the Christ the Redeemer monument with the projection of the Lebanese flag in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 06 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Activists of the National Human Rights and Crime Control Organization hold candles and placards during a vigil in support of the victims of an explosion in Beirut, in Amritsar, India, 07 August 2020. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

German rescue team THW use a dog to search for bodies and survivors amid the rubble three days after explosions that hit Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon, 07 August 2020. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Members of Lebanese civil defense search for bodies and survivors amid the rubble three days after explosions that hit Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon, 07 August 2020. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

The explosion in Beirut’s port has damaged 120 schools in the area, affected five hospitals and destroyed much of the humanitarian aid sent to help with the coronavirus pandemic, United Nations agencies reported on Friday.

World Health Organization (WHO) spokesman Christian Lindmeier said at a press conference in Geneva that all activity has been disrupted in three Beirut hospitals and partially affected in two others, reducing the city's medical facilities by 500 beds.