A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows close up view of richmond vale waterfront ash covered after eruption in the Caribbean island of St Vincent and the ongoing eruption of the La Soufriere volcano, 13 April 2021. EFE-EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2021 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- the watermark may not be removed/cropped -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows a color infrared aerial view image of richmond vale ash covered before eruption in the Caribbean island of St Vincent and the ongoing eruption of the La Soufriere volcano, 02 April 2021 (Issued on 13 April 2021). EFE-EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2021 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- the watermark may not be removed/cropped -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows richmond vale, before volcanic eruption in the Caribbean island of St Vincent and the ongoing eruption of the La Soufriere volcano, 02 April 2021 (Issued on 13 April 2021). EFE-EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2021 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- the watermark may not be removed/cropped -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The United Nations coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Didier Trebucq, said Wednesday that the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines could cause a humanitarian crisis for its 110,000 inhabitants.

Trebucq, in a virtual press conference, said the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano, in constant activity since Friday, makes us face a humanitarian crisis that could also affect, to a lesser extent, neighboring islands. EFE