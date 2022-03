Local children ride on a swing as Russian servicemen stand guard in downtown of Trokhizbenka village, Luhansk region, Ukraine, 27 March 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Orphan children who fled from the occupied by the Russian army Ukrainian town of Polohy, wait in an evacuation train before leaving to the western part of Ukraine, at the railway station in Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine, 26 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Ukrainian children run inside the Roman Catholic Cathedral Church during the Sunday service in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, in Ukraine, 27 March 2022. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

The United Nations on Tuesday warned of reports claiming Ukrainian child refugees were being transferred to Russia and said that this practice is banned under international law.

"Whilst we haven't yet been able to independently verify these reports, they are incredibly concerning," United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) spokesman James Elder told Efe. EFE

