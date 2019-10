Turkish-backed Syrian fighters move on the way to Northern Syria for a military operation in Kurdish areas, near the Syrian border, in Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey, 15 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A picture taken from Turkish territory shows smoke rising from targets inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces at Ras al-Ein town, as seen from Ceylanpinar, in Sanliurfa, Turkey, 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Turkish-backed Syrian fighters move on the way to Northern Syria for a military operation in Kurdish areas, near the Syrian border, in Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey, 15 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

The United Nations Human Rights Office has warned Tuesday that Ankara could be held responsible for summary executions carried out by pro-Turkish militias in northern Syria and that the acts may be amount to war crimes.

OHCHR spokesman Rupert Colvile said that two videos widely circulated online showed alleged members of the Ahrar al-Shariqiya Syrian rebel group, which is backed by Turkey, executing people on the Al-Hassakeh — Manbij M4 Highway.