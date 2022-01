Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema reacts during the Primera Division LaLiga match between Real Madrid and Getafe held in Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, Madrid, Spain, 02 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Getafe's Turkish forward Enes Unai (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Primera Division LaLiga match between Real Madrid and Getafe held in Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, Madrid, Spain, 02 January 2022. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

An early goal from Enes Unal led Getafe to stun cross-city visitors Real Madrid 1-0 on Sunday.

The Turkish forward pressed on Eder Militão to steal the ball on the verge of the penalty area and fired it home just nine minutes into the game. EFE

