A man gets tested for Covid-19 at a residential community currently under lockdown in Shanghai, China, 19 April 2022.EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Residents in Shanghai have started taking to social media to complain about China’s stringent zero-Covid-19 policy, which has plunged the financial hotspot into a strict lockdown that has started to weigh down the economy.

Many Shanghai residents ask themselves the same question: when will the lockdown end? Judging by vice premier Sun Chunlan's latest statements, there is no end in sight to restrictions in Shanghai as it grapples with its worst Covid-19 outbreak since the pandemic began.EFE

vec/ch/jot