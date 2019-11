Bolivians stand in a long line at a bank in La Paz on Monday, Nov. 11, a day after President Evo Morales stepped down under pressure from the army and police. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Young Bolivians stand at a barrier blocking access to the main square in La Paz on Monday, Nov. 11. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Bolivian officers took the streets after the resignation of their commander

Bolivia’s military and police took to the streets across the country on Monday after they announced they would join forces to stop the riots unleashed in recent days, as Evo Morales fled to Mexico.

About an hour after the commander-in-chief of the Bolivian Armed Forces, Williams Kaliman, announced that the military would carry out "joint operations" with the Bolivian Police, military aircraft was heard flying over La Paz. EFE-EPA