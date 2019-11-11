Bolivian riot police on the move in La Paz on Monday, Nov. 11. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Bolivians stand in a long line at a bank in La Paz on Monday, Nov. 11, a day after President Evo Morales stepped down under pressure from the army and police. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Young Bolivians stand at a barrier blocking access to the main square in La Paz on Monday, Nov. 11. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Bolivian officers took the streets after the resignation of their commander

Evo Morales' letter resigning as president after more than 13 years in office was received Monday by the Bolivian Legislative Assembly, but the lack of a quorum forced the body to adjourn without taking any action.

"My responsibility as the indigenous president of all Bolivians is to avoid that the coup-makers continue persecuting my brother and sister labor leaders," Morales wrote.

Senate sources confirmed to Efe that the text was authentic.

The leftist announced Sunday that he was stepping down after the military high command publicly called on him to resign amid an escalating crisis stemming from accusations by the opposition that Morales' latest election victory was tainted by fraud.

Hours earlier, Morales had offered to call fresh elections, to be overseen by a new electoral court.

His resignation followed arson attacks on the homes of his sister and officials belonging to the governing MAS and in his video message, Morales, 60, said that family members of his political allies were being threatened and, in some cases, held hostage.

In the letter, the now-former president pointed to continuing harassment and violence directed at his supporters and at indigenous people in general, who constitute the majority in the Andean nation.

"Today is the moment of solidarity among us, tomorrow (Monday) will be the moment for reorganization and the move to the forefront of this struggle that does not end with these sad events," Morales wrote.

"Fatherland or Death!," Bolivia's first indigenous president concluded.

The letter was also signed by Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera, who said that he and the president were forced out by a coup and by "dark forces that have destroyed democracy."

The next three people in the line of succession: lower house speaker Victor Borda, Senate head Adriana Salvatierra and the deputy speaker of the lower house, Ruben Medinaceli, likewise tendered their resignations.

Borda quit after his house was torched by a mob.

Under the constitution, the succession devolves on the second vice president, opposition lawmaker Jeannine Añez, who said she was ready to lead a transitional government pending new elections.

Añez added, however, that she would accept an alternative path forward which did not include her.

"If the conditions obtain, if I'm going to have the accompaniment of civil society, obviously I'm prepared to take on this challenge," the 52-year-old senator told reporters in her home town of Trinidad.

But Morales' main opponent in the Oct. 20 election, former President Carlos Mesa, called on MAS lawmakers to facilitate the election of a new Senate chief who could then become acting president.

Mesa appealed "to the sense of patriotism and responsibility" of MAS legislators to enable a quorum so congress can formally accept Morales' resignation and agree on a transition mechanism.

The MAS lawmakers need not fear for their safety if they return to congress, Mesa said.

Yet the person who appears to hold the reins of power in Bolivia at the moment, Luis Fernando Camacho, said Monday that he wants to see all of the members of the Morales government and the MAS legislators stand trial and go to prison.

Camacho, a right-wing Christian evangelical, said Sunday that the entire administration and legislature should step down to make way for a government of unspecified "notables" who would organize elections.

The president of the Civic Committee of the wealthy eastern province of Santa Cruz, Camacho is thought to have the support of the police, whose commander, Yuri Calderon, resigned early Monday, apparently as the result of a power struggle within the force.

And with the failure of the Legislative Assembly to achieve a quorum on Monday, Bolivia remains without an official head of state.

Morales was last seen in public Sunday morning while outlining his proposal for new elections.

The resignation video that appeared later Sunday was filmed at an undisclosed location, but various sources say Morales remains in Bolivia, specifically the Chapare region, where he began his political career as the leader of a union of coca growers.

The Mexican government said that 20 former members of the MAS government have sought refuge at its embassy in La Paz. Mexico also made a public offer of asylum for Morales, but he seemed determined to stay in Bolivia for the moment.

Since the publication of the video, he has been communicating via social media.

"May the Bolivian people know, I have no reason to run away, let them prove it if they say I stole something," Morales said on Twitter. "If they say we haven't worked, look at the thousands of public works built thanks to economic growth."

Residents of El Alto, a largely indigenous city near La Paz where support for MAS is strong, took to the streets late Sunday and mounted sometimes-violent protests.

The police said Monday that special operations units were suppressing the demonstrations in El Alto.

"After the first day of the civic-political-police coup, the mutinous police are repressing with bullets to cause deaths and injuries in El Alto. My solidarity with those innocent victims, among them a young girl, and with the heroic people of El Alto, defenders of democracy," Morales tweeted.

On Oct. 21, a day after the election, the Electoral Observation Mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) said the top two candidates - Morales and Mesa - had appeared to be headed for a December runoff before an "inexplicable change" in the trend of the vote count occurred.

A few days later, amid the opposition's unsubstantiated denunciations of fraud, the final tally gave Morales an outright win in the first round.

On Oct. 31, the OAS began conducting an audit of the elections under an agreement with the Bolivian government, though the opposition boycotted the process.

The OAS issued a report Sunday citing "irregularities" and advocating new elections, a recommendation Morales quickly accepted. EFE

