Indian volunteers offer sweet drinks to people on the occasion of the martyrdom day of the Guru Arjan Dev, the fifth Sikh Guru, on a hot day, in New Delhi, India, Jun. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Fifty-year-old Sushila earns her living under the blazing sun and is one of millions of people across India to be affected by a heat wave causing temperatures to soar to nearly 50 degrees Celsius.

"What to do with the heat? We have to work if we (are) to survive," she said.

In the heart of India's capital New Delhi, Sushila sells pigeon food to passersby who feed the birds at a nearby roundabout, giving her enough to buy herself a glass of fresh lemon water.

"We drink lemon water, we keep glucose and cold water. We survive by drinking these," she told EFE as she sat under a huge umbrella to help her get by during her work day, which begins at 8.30am and continues well into the night.

To make matters worse, Sushila added, the authorities do not allow her to sit in the same place for long.

If the heat makes the day-to-day activities of those with roofs and electricity difficult, the hardships brought to those families surviving outdoors are even worse.

Whether under an umbrella or in subway entrances, these people cope with the heat using pieces of cardboard, a home-made fan or alms occasionally given to them by passersby.

However, once the sun goes down, the situation does not necessarily get any better. The dark of night is still not enough for the homeless to bear the high temperatures.

"It's too hot in the night. Where should we sleep?" Ajay Singh told EFE as he looked for shade where he could get some rest.

The lack of basic facilities for a dignified life exacerbates their situation because they do not have resources to stay hydrated, nor shelter for respite from the scorching heat.

Sunil Dahiya from Greenpeace India told EFE that the elevated temperatures affect everyone, but the most underprivileged are the worst affected due to the shortage of water.

Among them, the hardest hit are farmers and villagers because being in the lowest link, they are the most affected not only in relation to heat, but also to floods and other weather events, the activist said.

A Centre for Science and Environment report published earlier this week on the occasion of the World Environment Day also warns about the damages caused to the homeless population and residents of rural areas.

According to the report, the cause of the extreme temperatures is climate change, and its consequences deteriorate the situation to which the majority of the Indian population is exposed.

In 2018, 11 of the 29 states suffered extreme weather events that claimed 1,425 lives, below the average of 2,169 deaths per year over the last 17 years.

The CSE cited World Bank figures suggesting that by 2050, about 600 million Indians could suffer the consequences of water scarcity due to climate change, which would cost the nation 2.8 percent of its Gross Domestic Product.

Another study published by Science Advances in 2017 said that heat waves claiming the lives of more than 100 people are now 146 percent more likely in India than in 1960, even though the temperature has only risen 0.5 degrees since then.

In the year 2010, some 1,300 people died in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad due to a heat wave, while in 2015 around 2,500 people died across the country for the same reason.

"We are used to it. Even if we fall sick, who do we tell?" Sushila said.

mvg/sk/tw