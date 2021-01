People wait for their turn to apply for unemployment benefits at an employment center in Seoul, South Korea, 11 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP -- ATTENTION EDITORS: IMAGE PIXELATED AT SOURCE -- SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea recorded its biggest job losses in 22 years in December due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy, according to data published by the country's statistics office on Wednesday.

South Korea's unemployment rate increased by 0.7 percent to stand at 4.1 percent in the last month of 2020. EFE-EPA