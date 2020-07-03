Relatives of a victim mourn during a mass funeral service for the victims of a landslide accident at a jade mining site in Hpakant, Kachin State, northern Myanmar, 03 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ZAW MOE HTET

Volunteers help during a mass funeral service for the victims of a landslide accident at a jade mining site in Hpakant, Kachin State, northern Myanmar, 03 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ZAW MOE HTET

An aerial photo taken with a drone shows rescue workers and volunteers searching for the victim after a landslide at a jade mining site in Hpakant, Kachin State, Myanmar, 02 July 2020. EPA-EFE/ZAW MOE HTET

Volunteers carry the body of a victim after a landslide at a jade mining site in Hpakant, Kachin State, Myanmar, 02 July 2020. EPA-EFE/ZAW MOE HTET

Friends and relatives gather near the bodies of victims after a landslide at a jade mining site in Hpakant, Kachin State, Myanmar, 02 July 2020. EPA-EFE/ZAW MOE HTET

A handout photo made available by the Myanmar Fire Services Department shows rescue workers carrying the body of a victim after a landslide accident at a jade mining site in Hpakant, Kachin State, Myanmar, 02 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Myanmar Fire Services Department HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Yangon, Myanmar, July 3 (efe-epa).- An accident at a jade mine that killed at least 172 people in a remote part of northern Myanmar is a sign of rampant unemployment and poverty in the country, Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Friday.

In its latest update, the Myanmar Fire Services Department reported 172 dead and more than 50 injured after Thursday's landslide at a mine in Hpakant, a remote town in Kachin state, which caught out a group of informal miners.

In a statement, Myanmar’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, blamed the “tragedy” on the rampant unemployment and job insecurity in the country. EFE-EPA

