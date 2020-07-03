(Update: re-ledes with Aung San Suu Kyi statement, updates death toll)
Yangon, Myanmar, July 3 (efe-epa).- An accident at a jade mine that killed at least 172 people in a remote part of northern Myanmar is a sign of rampant unemployment and poverty in the country, Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Friday.
In its latest update, the Myanmar Fire Services Department reported 172 dead and more than 50 injured after Thursday's landslide at a mine in Hpakant, a remote town in Kachin state, which caught out a group of informal miners.
In a statement, Myanmar’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, blamed the “tragedy” on the rampant unemployment and job insecurity in the country. EFE-EPA
