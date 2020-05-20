Having largely stamped out the coronavirus epidemic within its borders – according to official figures – China is now facing another outbreak in the form of unemployment stemming from the economic shutdown that the virus caused in the Asian country.
While the official urban unemployment rate in 2019 never exceeded the 5.3 percent recorded in January, the indicator jumped to an all-time high of 6.2 percent in February when the authorities extended the Chinese New Year holiday as a means of preventing the spread of the virus and when the impact on shops and businesses began to become apparent.EFE-EPA
