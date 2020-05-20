People stand on the street with a sign offering their services in construction work, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 12 May 2020 (issued 20 May 2020). EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A woman sews in her yard while banners offering her services are seen on the house in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 11 May 2020 (issued 20 May 2020). EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A woman stands by message boards which advertise jobs, apartments to rent, selling whole businesses and selling of goods in Little Hubei village of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 06 May 200 (issued 20 May 2020). EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Having largely stamped out the coronavirus epidemic within its borders – according to official figures – China is now facing another outbreak in the form of unemployment stemming from the economic shutdown that the virus caused in the Asian country.

While the official urban unemployment rate in 2019 never exceeded the 5.3 percent recorded in January, the indicator jumped to an all-time high of 6.2 percent in February when the authorities extended the Chinese New Year holiday as a means of preventing the spread of the virus and when the impact on shops and businesses began to become apparent.EFE-EPA

