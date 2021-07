More than 100 people protest against a mining lease granted by the Australian government, reportedly harmful for the Great Barrier Reef; outside Queensland's parliament in Brisbane, Australia, 04 April 2016. EPA/FILE/NATHAN PAULL

Tropical fish swim along the edges of a coral reef off Great Keppel Island, Queensland, Australia, 25 November 2016 (reissued 23 July 2021). EFE/EPA/FILE/DAN PELED

Unesco’s World Heritage Committee decided Friday to exclude the Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral reef system, from the list of World Heritage in Danger during a meeting in Fuzhou, China.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature, which is independent from the United Nations body, assessed in December that the Great Barrier, in northeast Australia, has a “critical conservation outlook,” and requires “urgent, additional and large-scale conservation measures.”EFE

aa-wat/lv/jt