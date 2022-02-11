A view of the refugee camp in New Ngharchhip after local villagers constructed huts with tarpauline sheets and bamboo in the village. the village lies at the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram, India 09 October 2021 (issued on 17 October 2021). EFE-EPA/SANGZUALA HMAR

The number of internally displaced people due to the conflicts in Myanmar has doubled in the year since last year’s military coup and currently amounts to more than 800,000 people, The UN Refugee Agency said Friday.

"The situation is rapidly deteriorating in the country, as armed conflicts and clashes intensify with no signs of abating," UNHCR spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh said at a news conference.

More than half of the displaced have had to leave their homes in southern states (Kayin, Kayah, Mon, Shan, Bago and Tanintharyi), where clashes between armed groups have increased, while another 190,000 affected are in the north-west of the country.

(...)