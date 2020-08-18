The United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) on Tuesday called for the protection of children and young people taking part in the anti-government protests in Thailand following incidents of alleged intimidation in several schools across the country.
In a statement, Unicef said the Convention on the Rights of the Child, ratified by Thailand, guarantees the right of minors to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, including in peaceful protests, without being intimidated.EFE-EPA
grc-igx/pd/ssk