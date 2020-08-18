People gather for an anti-government protest at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 August 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai protesters flash the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 August 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

The United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) on Tuesday called for the protection of children and young people taking part in the anti-government protests in Thailand following incidents of alleged intimidation in several schools across the country.

In a statement, Unicef said the Convention on the Rights of the Child, ratified by Thailand, guarantees the right of minors to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, including in peaceful protests, without being intimidated.EFE-EPA

grc-igx/pd/ssk