Liverpool (United Kingdom), 07/11/2020.- Edinson Cavani (L) of Manchester United scores the 3-1 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Manchester United in Liverpool, Britain, 07 November 2020.

Liverpool (United Kingdom), 07/11/2020.- Bruno Fernandes (2-R) of Manchester United scores the 2-1 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Manchester United in Liverpool, Britain, 07 November 2020.

Liverpool (United Kingdom), 07/11/2020.- Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (R) concedes a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Manchester United in Liverpool, Britain, 07 November 2020.

Liverpool (United Kingdom), 07/11/2020.- Bruno Fernandes (L) of Manchester United celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Manchester United in Liverpool, Britain, 07 November 2020.

Manchester United returned to winning ways with a convincing 3-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday that relieved the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.



Bruno Fernandes was again Manchester United’s standout performer as he led them to a victory that will be a huge relief for his under-fire manager. EFE-EPA



sd-ks