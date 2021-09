A man wearing a face mask to be protected against coronavirus infection casts a ballot at a polling station at a local school in Podolsk outside Moscow, Russia, 18 September 2021. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A woman wearing a face mask to be protected against coronavirus infection casts a ballot at a polling station at a local school in Podolsk outside Moscow, Russia, 18 September 2021. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

An elderly man examines a ballot at his home during a visit of mobile election committee members in Podolsk outside Moscow, Russia, 18 September 2021. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A man wearing a face mask to be protected against coronavirus infection votes in a polling station, located at Kazansky railway station in Moscow, Russia, 18 September 2021. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

The Vladimir Putin-aligned United Russia party marked 20 years of political dominance as the country heads to the polls for legislative elections Saturday.

Russia’s democratic stagnation with Putin at the helm is built on the post-Soviet framework left behind after the collapse of the USSR. EFE

io/jt