People catch crabs on the dried out riverbed of the Jialing River, a major tributary of the Yangtze River, in Chongqing, China, 21 August 2022. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Children catch crabs on the dried out riverbed of the Jialing River, a major tributary of the Yangtze River, in Chongqing, China, 21 August 2022. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Egrets rest on the dried out riverbed of the Jialing River, a major tributary of the Yangtze River, in Chongqing, China, 21 August 2022. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

An intense heatwave not seen in decades dragged on in central China on Monday, the 11th consecutive day of the highest alert level for the most scorching Chinese summer in more than half a century.

The central and eastern provinces as well as the basin of the Yangtze River, running through the center of the country, are the worst affected.

The river is the longest in China and the third longest in the world.

(...)