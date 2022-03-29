The National Security Law, in force since June 2020, has led to an "unprecedented" setback of human rights in Hong Kong, Amnesty International said in its annual report published Tuesday.
The organization, which closed its offices in the semi-autonomous city last year due to this regulation, said the entry into force of the law - drafted and imposed by Beijing - "enabled human rights violations that were unprecedented since the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 1997.” EFE