Signage is displayed on the door of Amnesty International office in Hong Kong, China, 25 October 2021. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE/FILE

Jimmy Lai, Chairman of Next Media, speaks during a luncheon in Hong Kong, China, 11 July 2007 (reissued 28 May 2021). EPA-EFE/STR/FILE

Deputy assignment editor Ronson Chan (C) of the online media outlet Stand News speaks to members of the press outside the media outlet office after taken for questioning by the police in Hong Kong, China, 29 December 2021. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL CANDELA/FILE

Schoolchildren gesture as they sing a song during their class at a primary school in Awati Township in Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region during a government organized trip for foreign journalists, Kashgar, China, 19 April 2021 (issued 30 April 2021). EPA-EFE/WU HONG/FILE

An emblem of the Communist Party of China on a wall at vocational senior high school of Jiashi County in Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region during a government organized trip for foreign journalists, Kashgar, China, 19 April 2021 (issued 30 April 2021). EPA-EFE/WU HONG/FILE

Students during a lesson at vocational senior high school of Jiashi County in Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region during a government organized trip for foreign journalists, Kashgar, China, 19 April 2021 (issued 30 April 2021). EPA-EFE/WU HONG/FILE

The National Security Law, in force since June 2020, has led to an "unprecedented" setback of human rights in Hong Kong, Amnesty International said in its annual report published Tuesday.

The organization, which closed its offices in the semi-autonomous city last year due to this regulation, said the entry into force of the law - drafted and imposed by Beijing - "enabled human rights violations that were unprecedented since the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 1997.” EFE