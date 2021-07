Looters carry goods on their heads after looting it from nearby shops in a mall in the east of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa, 14 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Taxi drivers and bosses try to talk to the local community as they stepped in to stop looting of goods from department stores and shops in the area, Johannesburg, South Africa, 14 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

A relative covers the body of a young 16 year old boy who was allegedly killed by local taxi drivers who where stopping looters from entering the local mall to loot, Johannesburg, South Africa, 14 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Violence has yet to abate in several parts across South Africa, despite the deployment of military patrols to help quell unrest in the hardest-hit areas.

On Tuesday evening, the nationwide death toll from the violent protests and looting that gripped the country last week following the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma increased to 72, according to the latest figures issued by the police. Over 1,200 arrests have been made so far.EFE

ngp/smq/mp