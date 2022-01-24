The United States said Sunday it recommended its citizens not to travel to Russia amid current tensions with Ukraine, after making the same recommendations there and ordering diplomatic staff’s families to leave.

The US State Department said in a statement it places Russia at Level 4 of its travel recommendations, that is, it recommends citizens not move to the country citing "harassment" against them.

The recommendation comes shortly after the one issued for Ukraine, where the department ordered the departure of non-essential embassy personnel amid the "threat" of military action by Russia. EFE